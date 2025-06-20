Kim (shoulder/hamstring) will resume his rehab assignment with Triple-A Durham on Friday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Kim started the season on the 60-day injured list due to offseason surgery on his right shoulder. He was cleared to embark on a rehab assignment in late May, but he was pulled after experiencing tightness in his right hamstring. After resuming light baseball activities, Kim has been cleared to play in Friday's game with Durham, when he will serve as the designated hitter.