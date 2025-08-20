Kim was scratched from the Rays' lineup against the Yankees on Wednesday due to an undisclosed reason.

Expect the team to provide an explanation for Kim's late removal from the lineup following Wednesday's contest. As a result of Kim being scratched, Tristan Gray will start at shortstop and bat ninth. Kim has logged at least one hit in four of his last five games, going 6-for-20 with a double and two steals over that span.