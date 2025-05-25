Rays manager Kevin Cash said Saturday that Kim (shoulder) is slated to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Durham on Monday, Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun reports.

Kim has been participating in on-field drills and has been batting out of the cage and is ready to take the next step in his recovery by embarking on a rehab assignment. The 29-year-old shortstop suffered a right shoulder injury last August, which was severe enough for him to miss the rest of the 2024 season and undergo surgery in October. How Kim's shoulder reacts to a larger workload will dictate when he'll return to the majors to make his 2025 debut.