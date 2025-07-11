Kim went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run Thursday against the Red Sox.

Kim opened the scoring for the Rays by blasting his first home run of the season in the fourth inning. He's settled into an everyday role since returning from both shoulder and calf injuries, starting three straight games while hitting fifth or sixth in the lineup. Tt's a very small sample, but Kim has gone 5-for-15 with two extra-base hits and a stolen base to start his tenure with Tampa Bay.