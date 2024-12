The Rays signed Brentz to a minor-league contract Dec. 7.

Brentz hasn't been the same since coming back from Tommy John surgery, most recently posting an 11.40 ERA while walking 52 over 30 innings between Double-A Northwest Arkansas and Triple-A Omaha in the Royals organization. The lefty did show promise in his rookie season back in 2021 and the Rays will try to coax that back out of him.