The Rays designated Fraley (oblique) for assignment Tuesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Timesreports.

The veteran outfielder was claimed off waivers by the Rays in early November but has already lost his place on the 40-man roster. Fraley finished the season on the IL due to an oblique strain and totaled 76 games between Atlanta and Cincinnati. He had a .241/.332/.382 slash line with six home runs and four steals in 217 plate appearances.