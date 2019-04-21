Wendle (hamstring) was activated from the 10-day IL and is starting at second base and hitting fifth Sunday against the Red Sox.

Ji-Man Choi (calf) is banged up so Yandy Diaz slides to first base, and Daniel Robertson starts at the hot corner, opening up a spot for Wendle at second base, even with lefty (David Price) on the bump for Boston. The Rays have a handful of infielders who will compete with Wendle for playing time this season, but it's an encouraging sign that they found room for him against a same-handed pitcher.