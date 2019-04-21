Rays' Joey Wendle: Activated, hitting fifth Sunday
Wendle (hamstring) was activated from the 10-day IL and is starting at second base and hitting fifth Sunday against the Red Sox.
Ji-Man Choi (calf) is banged up so Yandy Diaz slides to first base, and Daniel Robertson starts at the hot corner, opening up a spot for Wendle at second base, even with lefty (David Price) on the bump for Boston. The Rays have a handful of infielders who will compete with Wendle for playing time this season, but it's an encouraging sign that they found room for him against a same-handed pitcher.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
Vladimir Guerrero may or may not be of any use in Week 5, but Scott White offers 10 widely...
-
Week 5 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 5 doesn't offer many high-end two-start pitchers, which is excellent news for those seeking...
-
Callup: Chavis worth your time?
The struggling Red Sox call up Michael Chavis to help fill an injury gap at second base, but...
-
They might be aces
Heath Cummings takes a look at five young pitchers who may just be making their ace turn.
-
FBT Podcast: Dropometer; Week 5
The whole Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew takes on all the issues on Friday's show, plus...
-
Week 5 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start