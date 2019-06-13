Contrary to a previous report, Wendle (wrist) will not be activated from the 10-day injured list Thursday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

He rejoined the Rays on Wednesday, but they will opt to recall Hunter Wood as a corresponding move to placing Christian Arroyo (forearm) on the injured list. It seems likely that the Rays simply wanted an extra bullpen arm Thursday, and will activate Wendle this weekend.

More News
Our Latest Stories