Contrary to a previous report, Wendle (wrist) will not be activated from the 10-day injured list Thursday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

He rejoined the Rays on Wednesday, but they will opt to recall Hunter Wood as a corresponding move to placing Christian Arroyo (forearm) on the injured list. It seems likely that the Rays simply wanted an extra bullpen arm Thursday, and will activate Wendle this weekend.