Wendle (wrist) will move his rehab up to Triple-A Durham on Saturday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Wendle has been working his way back from a fractured wrist suffered in late April. He was initially given a 6-to-8 week timeline and is now seven weeks into that period, so he appears to be lining up to return near the back end of that window.

