Wendle (face) started at third base and went 0-for-2 in Wednesday's Grapefruit League win over the Pirates.

The valued veteran was back in action two days after being hit by a pitch in the helmet during Monday's game against the Twins. Wednesday's inclusion in the starting lineup corroborates the optimism manager Kevin Cash had expressed regarding Wendle's condition Tuesday, and the 30-year-old should be available without restrictions moving forward.