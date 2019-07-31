Wendle landed on the 10-day injured list with right wrist inflammation Wednesday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Wendle heads to the injured list for the third time this season. He's hit just .206/.274/.277 in 46 games when available. It's not clear when he's expected to return. Kevin Kiermaier (thumb) returned from the injured list in a corresponding move.

