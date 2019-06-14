Rays' Joey Wendle: Batting seventh in return
Wendle (wrist) is starting at second base and batting seventh in his return from the 10-day injured list Friday versus the Angels, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
Wendle has been on the IL since late April due to the fractured right wrist but makes his return to action after a four-game minor-league rehab stint in which he went 7-for-15. The 29-year-old will hope to carry over that success after struggling through the first month of the season with a .136/.240/.182 slash line in 25 at-bats prior to the injury.
