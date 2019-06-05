Rays' Joey Wendle: Beginning rehab Thursday
Wendle (wrist) will begin a minor-league rehab assignment with High-A Charlotte on Thursday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Wendle was originally scheduled to kick off his rehab stint Wednesday, but he'll get an extra day to rest before making his return to game action. The 29-year-old has been sidelined since the end of April, so he'll likely need to appear in a handful of minor-league games before rejoining the Rays.
