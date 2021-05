Wendle is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Orioles, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

With a tough southpaw (John Means) on the hill for the opposition, Rays manager Kevin Cash has elected to give three key left-handed hitters in Wendle, Austin Meadows and Ji-Man Choi the day off. Wendle's move to the bench opens up third base for Mike Brosseau, who will bat ninth in the order.