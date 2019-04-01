Rays' Joey Wendle: Bound for IL
The Rays are expected to place Wendle (hamstring) on the 10-day injured list prior to Monday's game against the Rockies, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The results of the MRI that Wendle required on his strained left hamstring haven't been revealed, but the Rays evidently felt the infielder would need more than a couple days to heal up. Tampa Bay will recalled Christian Arroyo from Triple-A Durham to provide extra insurance in the infield, but Wendle's absence is more likely to lead to increased playing time for the likes of Brandon Lowe and Daniel Robertson.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 2
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Weekend waivers, winners and losers
Did you miss some of the opening weekend action? Chris Towers catches you up on everything...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Looking for a hitter to round out your lineup? Scott White shares the best the waiver wire...
-
Two-start pitchers rankings for Week 2
Week 2 (April 1-7) is the first to feature a full slate of two-start pitchers. Scott White...
-
FBT Podcast: Analyzing opening day
How much to believe from an unbelievable opening day? The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast breaks...
-
Chris Sale concerns overblown
Of all the surprising opening day performances, perhaps none got the attention of Chris Sale's...