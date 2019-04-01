The Rays are expected to place Wendle (hamstring) on the 10-day injured list prior to Monday's game against the Rockies, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The results of the MRI that Wendle required on his strained left hamstring haven't been revealed, but the Rays evidently felt the infielder would need more than a couple days to heal up. Tampa Bay will recalled Christian Arroyo from Triple-A Durham to provide extra insurance in the infield, but Wendle's absence is more likely to lead to increased playing time for the likes of Brandon Lowe and Daniel Robertson.