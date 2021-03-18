Wendle, who'd gone 0-for-10 with four strikeouts over his first six Grapefruit League games, went 3-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a run in a Grapefruit League win over the Pirates on Wednesday.

Thanks to the small sample, Wendle's spring average sprung to .231 with the productive performance. Despite his early struggles, there's not much doubt about the veteran's prowess at the plate after he bounced back from a poor 2019 with a solid .286/.342/.435 slash that included 15 extra-base hits (nine doubles, two triples, four home runs) and 17 RBI across 184 plate appearances in 2020.