Wendle (hamstring) had a good running session Friday at Tropicana Field and is tentatively set to begin a short rehab or extended spring training assignment next Wednesday or Thursday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The earliest potential return date for Wendle is now projected to be next weekend's series versus the Red Sox. The versatile infielder has been ramping up his activity in recent days, running on a treadmill earlier in the week as well. Wendle has been sidelined since exiting a March 31 game against the Astros with the injury.