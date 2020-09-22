Wendle went 2-for-4 with a double and a stolen base in a win over the Mets on Monday. He was also caught stealing on a second attempt.

Wendle's rollercoaster campaign at the plate continued its latest upswing Monday, with his multi-hit effort pushing his line over the last nine contests to an impressive .364/.389/.545 (36 plate appearances). The versatile infielder now has a trio of two-hit efforts over the last four contests, and he's lifted his season averaged 25 points to .275 during aforementioned hot stretch.