Wendle went 1-for-3 with a triple, a run-scoring sacrifice fly and a run in a loss to the Astros on Wednesday.

Wendle opened the scoring on the night with his second-inning sacrifice fly and subsequently laced his first three-bagger of the season off Gerrit Cole in the seventh inning. The triple was particularly encouraging with respect to the apparent health of his previously ailing wrist, especially considering it came one night after he belted a solo home run.