Wendle went 1-for-2 with a double, two walks, two stolen bases and a run in a win over the Orioles on Tuesday.

Wendle's final line had to have fantasy managers wistfully reminiscing about last season, as the versatile infielder put on a performance worthy of his breakout 2018. Those have been very few and far between for Wendle thus far in an injury-shortened season, most clearly evidenced by his .184/.276/.237 line through 87 plate appearances. Obscured in those abysmal numbers is the fact that Wendle does seem to be breaking out of his early skid, however -- factoring in Tuesday's performance, he's hitting .333 (10-for-30) with three doubles, two RBI, three walks, three stolen bases and four runs over his last nine games.