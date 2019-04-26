Wendle's broken wrist is expected to keep him out for 6-to-8 weeks, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Early estimations of Wendle's timetable had him out for three or four weeks, but the first indications from the team are that he'll be out longer than that. The given timeline is preliminary and could be updated, but for now, consider Wendle unlikely to return before early June.

More News
Our Latest Stories