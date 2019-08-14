Rays' Joey Wendle: Could be ready for rehab Thursday
Wendle (wrist) could begin a rehab assignment with the Rays' rookie-level Gulf Coast League affiliate as soon as Thursday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Wendle, who has been sidelined since July 28 with a sore right wrist, is at the same point in his recovery as fellow utility man Brandon Lowe. Assuming Wendle gets the green light to play in GCL games by the end of the week, he'll likely move his rehab program to a higher-level affiliate shortly thereafter. Once he eventually makes his return to the Rays in late August or early September, Wendle may have to settle for a limited role with Lowe and Eric Sogard both representing superior lefty-hitting options that offer similar positional versatility.
