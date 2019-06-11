Rays' Joey Wendle: Could return Thursday
Wendle (wrist) will play for Triple-A Durham on Tuesday night, and if all goes well, he could be activated from the injured list for Thursday's game against the Angels, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Wendle is set to be re-evaluated Wednesday, and if everything checks out, he's expected to be activated Thursday. He's been on the injured list since April 25 after fracturing his right wrist.
