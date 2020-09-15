site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: rays-joey-wendle-day-off-tuesday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Rays' Joey Wendle: Day off Tuesday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Wendle will hit the bench Tuesday against the Nationals, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
Wendle sits after starting 15 of the last 16 games. He hit just .220/.292/.339 over that stretch. Mike Brosseau will start at third base, Wendel's most common recent position.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 6 min read