Wendle was diagnosed with a right wrist fracture Wednesday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Wendle exited Wednesday's game against the Royals after getting hit by a pitch during the sixth inning, and subsequent X-rays revealed he was dealing with a broken wrist. This is a tough break for the second baseman, who only recently returned from a hamstring injury. While Wendle is expected to land back on the injured list, the potential length of his absence remains unclear. Look for Brandon Lowe to cover the keystone in his absence.

