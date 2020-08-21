site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rays' Joey Wendle: Drives in three
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Wendle went 2-for-4 with a double, three RBI and two runs scored in Thursday's 10-5 win over the Yankees.
Wendle tied the game at two with a two-run double in the fifth and gave the Rays a 5-4 lead with a run-scoring single an inning later. The infielder is slashing .281/.349/.456 on the year.
