Wendle went 2-for-4 with two RBI and one run in Tuesday's win during Game 3 of the ALCS against the Astros.

Wendle had gone 0-for-9 with six strikeouts over the last four games, but he took part in the Rays' five-run rally during the sixth inning Tuesday to put the team within one win of advancing to the World Series. The 30-year-old has a .357 OBP with two RBI and one stolen base during these playoffs.