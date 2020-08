Wendle went 2-for-4 with two doubles, two RBI and a run scored Saturday against the Marlins.

Wendle came to bat with the bases loaded in the eighth inning and delivered with a two-run double to put the Rays up 4-0. He played a big part in the Rays victory, as he also scored a run to put the team up 2-0 in the seventh frame. With the performance, Wendle extended his hitting streak to eight games and is now hitting .301/.356/.458 across 90 plate appearances this season.