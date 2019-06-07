Wendle (wrist) went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in High-A Charlotte's loss to Dunedin on Thursday.

Wendle's first taste of minor-league game action could hardly have gone better, as the versatile infielder was in fine form. The 29-year-old's stint on the injured list is now well past a month, so he's slated to log several rehab games before being deemed ready for activation. However, if Thursday's performance proves to be the norm, Wendle may not have to wait much longer to return to the big-league club.