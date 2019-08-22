Wendle (wrist) was feeling better Thursday and the Rays hope he will be able to get back in rehab games soon, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

He was still feeling his wrist during a rehab game earlier this week, so he is currently pulled from game action, but it sounds like he could resume his assignment soon. The team says it will monitor how many swings he takes over the next couple days.

