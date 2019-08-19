Wendle (wrist) went 1-for-4 with a run while playing all nine innings at second base in High-A Charlotte's win over St. Lucie on Sunday.

Wendle played full games in the field in both of the Stone Crabs' contests over the weekend, as he'd also put in nine innings at third base Saturday. The pair of successful outings serve as a solid launching pad for what's expected to be the final leg of Wendle's rehab assignment beginning Tuesday at Triple-A Durham.