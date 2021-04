Wendle is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Rays manager Kevin Cash will drop two of his lefty-hitting regulars from the lineup in Wendle and Yoshi Tsutsugo in order to make room for more right-handed bats to counter Yankees southpaw Jordan Montgomery. Wendle had started each of the past three games, going 4-for-9 with a double, two runs and two RBI.