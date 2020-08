Wendle will start at second base and will bat sixth Monday against the Blue Jays, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Wendle has seemingly supplanted Hunter Renfroe as a mainstay in the Tampa Bay lineup against right-handed pitching. Brandon Lowe will shift to the right field while Renfroe sits for the second straight day, paving the way for Wendle to pick up another start at the keystone. Over his 58 plate appearances versus righties this season, Wendle is slashing .264/.328/.434 (111 wRC+).