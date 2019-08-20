Wendle (wrist) was evaluated by team doctors Monday and given clearance to move his rehab assignment to Triple-A Durham, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports. "Everything is feeling really good," Wendle said. "It's just a matter of getting some at-bats and making sure when I come back I'm productive and ready to go."

Wendle went 1-for-4 in each of his two games at High-A Charlotte over this past weekend, playing a full nine innings in each at third base and second base, respectively. The utility man is hopeful of only needing a "handful" of games at Durham before being deemed ready for activation.