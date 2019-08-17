Wendle (wrist) will move his rehab to High-A Charlotte on Saturday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

A report on Friday alluded to Wendle eventually moving his rehab to Triple-A Durham on Tuesday, which is still slated to come to pass if he remains free of setbacks. However, he'll apparently already move up his level of competition over the weekend ahead of that transition, jumping up to the Stone Crabs for what's likely to be a pair of appearances. Wendle is expected to need several more rehab games before being ready for activation.