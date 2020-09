Wendle is out of the lineup Wednesday for Game 2 of the Rays' wild-card series with the Blue Jays, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Wendle ended the regular season in an everyday role at third base, but he may morph into more of a utility man during the postseason with Yandy Diaz (hamstring) back from the injured list. Though Wendle drew the start at the hot corner and went 0-for-2 with a walk and a run Tuesday in Tampa Bay's 3-1 win, he'll cede the position to Diaz in Game 2.