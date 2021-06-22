Wendle is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Red Sox, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

The Rays' flexible roster means it's not immediately clear how the arrival of Wander Franco will affect the rest of the team's playing time. Franco starts in Wendle's usual spot at third base for his MLB debut Tuesday, but it will take more than one game to determine how Wendle's role will change. Wendle is hitting a strong .294/.350/.491 on the season, though it wouldn't be a surprise to see him sitting more often against lefties like Tuesday's starter Eduardo Rodriguez going forward.