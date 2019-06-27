Rays' Joey Wendle: Heads to bench
Wendle is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Twins, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
The lefty-hitting Wendle's absence from the starting nine doesn't come as a surprise with southpaw Martin Perez on the bump for Minnesota, but the 29-year-old looks on track to find himself on the bench more frequently versus right-handers, too. The Rays welcomed Yandy Diaz (hamstring) back from the 10-day injured list Thursday, and it's expected that he'll be a fixture at third base on a full-time basis. Wendle is hitting just .175 over 12 games since returning from his own IL stint two weeks ago, which doesn't help his case for seeing steady action now that the Rays are at relatively close to full strength in the infield.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Bo Bichette next for Jays?
The Blue Jays have another second-generation stud at Triple-A and the Braves have another young...
-
Waiver Wire plus winners & losers
Giancarlo Stanton is on the IL again, but that's just the tip of the iceberg, according to...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Fade Minor
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: On Snell, Flaherty struggles
Disastrous outings for talented pitchers have been all too common this season. Scott White...
-
Eight SPs who aren't to be trusted
In a landscape devoid of reliable starting pitchers, we're all forced to rationalize when we...
-
Waivers: Mulling Hicks replacements
Who's the next in line for saves in St. Louis? How worried should Fantasy players be about...