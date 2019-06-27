Wendle is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Twins, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

The lefty-hitting Wendle's absence from the starting nine doesn't come as a surprise with southpaw Martin Perez on the bump for Minnesota, but the 29-year-old looks on track to find himself on the bench more frequently versus right-handers, too. The Rays welcomed Yandy Diaz (hamstring) back from the 10-day injured list Thursday, and it's expected that he'll be a fixture at third base on a full-time basis. Wendle is hitting just .175 over 12 games since returning from his own IL stint two weeks ago, which doesn't help his case for seeing steady action now that the Rays are at relatively close to full strength in the infield.