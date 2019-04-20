Rays' Joey Wendle: Healthy but not yet back
Wendle has recovered from his hamstring strain but has not yet been activated from the injured list, Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE reports.
Wendle is ready to play, but the Rays needed another pitcher on the roster Saturday, so the team called up Jake Faria rather than activating Wendle. The infielder may have to wait yet another day, as the Rays may choose not to activate him Sunday only to have him sit on the bench against lefty David Price.
