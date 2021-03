Wendle left Monday's game against the Twins after getting hit in the head by a pitch from Lewis Thorpe, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

It's not yet clear whether the pitch struck Wendle's helmet or hit him directly in the face. He'll likely miss at least a few days but could miss more time if he winds up diagnosed with a concussion or another serious injury. Xavier Edwards replaced him as a pinch runner.