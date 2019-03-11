Rays' Joey Wendle: Hit second homer of spring
Wendle went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in an 8-1 Grapefruit League win over the Red Sox on Sunday.
Wendle squared up against Red Sox starter Rick Porcello for his second round tripper of spring in the second inning. The versatile infielder's first Rays season in 2018 was a success, as Wendle slashed .300/.354/.435 across 545 plate appearances while contributing 46 extra-base hits (33 doubles, six triples, seven home runs), 61 RBI and 16 stolen bases. Looking ahead to the coming campaign, the 28-year-old profiles as the left-handed side of a platoon at second base with Daniel Robertson, but he can also fill in at shortstop and third base as needed.
