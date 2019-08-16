Wendle (wrist) started at third base and went 0-for-3 for the Gulf Coast League Rays in a loss to the Gulf Coast League Orioles on Thursday.

Wendle was able to log a full game in the field in his first taste of game action since July 28. Wendle may play at least couple of more games with the rookie-level squad before bumping his rehab assignment up to a higher level of the minors.