Wendle who went 2-for-3 with a run in a win over the Blue Jays on Friday, is 7-for-18 with a double, an RBI, a walk, three stolen bases and six runs across the first six games of September.

The valued utility man's bat seems to finally be awakening from a season-long slumber, and at a crucial time at that. Wendle has already boosted his season average 18 points to .227 with his current surge, and he's hit safely in nine of 10 starts since returning from the injured list due to a wrist issue.