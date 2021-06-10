Wendle went 2-for-2 with a solo home run and an additional RBI in Wednesday's loss to the Nationals.

Wendle didn't start the contest, but he came through in the clutch as a pinch hitter with a game-tying eighth-inning solo shot to right field. Wendle produced another big hit in the 10th frame, again driving home the game-tying run with a single. He has already tied his career high with seven homers in 203 plate appearances this season while adding a .288/.350/.500 slash line, 29 RBI and four stolen bases.