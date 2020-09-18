site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rays' Joey Wendle: Homers in win
RotoWire Staff
Wendle went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run and another RBI during Thursday's victory over Baltimore.
Wendle evened the score, 6-6, with a two-run shot against Travis Laskins in the fourth inning. The 30-year-old now has six home runs and 21 runs scored this season while batting .261/.321/.401.
