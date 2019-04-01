The Rays placed Wendle (hamstring) on the 10-day injured list Monday.

The news confirms what was already expected after Wendle exited Sunday's game against the Astros with a left hamstring strain. Christian Arroyo was promoted from Triple-A Durham to take Wendle's spot on the active roster, but Daniel Robertson and Brandon Lowe are the more likely candidates to benefit from extra playing time due to the injury.

