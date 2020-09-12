Wendle, who went 2-for-4 with a double, a walk and a stolen base in a win over the Red Sox on Friday, is 0-for-20 in the five September games outside of his trio of two-hit efforts.

It's been a somewhat unusual ride for Wendle since the calendar flipped, as the normally above-average contact hitter has also struck out on multiple occasions in three games and 10 times overall. Wendle has had moments this season where he's looked like the hitter that slashed .300/.354/.435 over 545 plate appearances back in 2018, but there have also been stretches bearing resemblance to his career-worst 2019 campaign in which he produced an unsightly .231/.293/.340 line in 75 games. Wendle's defensive versatility does continue to afford him regular playing time, as he's now seen time for at least a portion of a game on 18 occasions at second base, 20 at third base, and eight at shortstop.