Wendle went 2-for-4 with an RBI single, a double and a run in a loss to the Marlins on Saturday.

The versatile infielder enjoyed a resurgence at the plate during the truncated 2020 season after a dismal and injury-riddled 2019, and early in the new campaign, Wendle seems ready to take things up yet another notch at the plate. Saturday's first multi-hit effort of the season followed a game-winning three-run home run Friday in his 2021 debut.