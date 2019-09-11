Wendle went 2-for-5 an RBI single, a triple and a run in an extra-innings win over the Rangers on Tuesday.

Wendle continues to provide glimpses of the proficient hitter he'd proven to be over his first two seasons as the current campaign winds down. Tuesday's showing pushed his season average to .231, an admittedly mediocre figure that nevertheless is Wendle's highest of the season. The versatile 29-year-old has rediscovered his stroke in September, as he's now hitting .357 (10-for-28) over 29 plate appearances during the month and has a trio of multi-hit efforts in the last five games.