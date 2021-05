Wendle went 3-for-5 with a triple and two runs in a win over the Orioles on Tuesday.

Wendle now has a combined seven hits over two of his last three games, leading to a quick 25-point boost in his batting average to .292. Wendle also laced his first three-bagger of the season Tuesday and is now has laced 17 of his 38 hits this season for extra bases, having also compiled 13 doubles and three home runs.